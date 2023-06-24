Odd sightings at Park City Fire District

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, June 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Do not be alarmed if you see big-headed green beings walking in Summit County.

At least not if the alien-looking guys are in the vicinity of the Park City Fire District office.

“PCFD Hazmat technicians (are) training with a new system using Bluetooth capabilities to improve communications while in the level A suits,” says a post on the PCFD’s Facebook page.

“Level A suits are the highest level of protection and require SCBA (breathing apparatus) equipment. This suit protects against chemicals and airborne particles. Level A is designed to be used to safeguard one’s eyes, lungs, and skin from liquids and gasses.

“A Hazmat technician responds to emergencies that involve potentially dangerous substances. Hazmat Technicians identify the hazardous materials and decide how best to dispose of them.”

See more photos from the training session below.