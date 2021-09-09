UDOT urges Utahns to drive safely after 34% increase in fatality rate during summer

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — UDOT officials are urging Utahns to drive safely after preliminary traffic fatality data showed that the state averaged one death every day between Memorial Day and Labor Day this year on Utah’s roads, a fatality rate 34 percent higher than the first part of this year.

In total this summer 101 people died on Utah’s roads, said a news release from the Utah Department of Transportation. Of those 101 lives lost, 10 were teens. The preliminary report shows traffic fatalities between May 28 and Sept. 6, also known as the “100 Deadliest Days.”

“Even one death is too many,” UDOT Executive Director Carlos Braceras said. “That’s why Zero Fatalities will always be our goal, and we’ll continue to do everything we can to get there. If every Utahn commits to improving just one area of the way we drive, walk, bike, and ride, safety on our roads will dramatically improve.”

Research shows that 94 percent of all crashes are caused by human error. The news release said that to help save lives this fall, the following actions are needed: