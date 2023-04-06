Off-duty Granite Police officer alerts resident to major structure fire

HERRIMAN, Utah, April 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Granite School District is sharing the story of how one of its police officers, Philip Afonso, was off duty and running errands when he spotted a structure fire and alerted the townhome resident to get out, possibly saving the man’s life.

Officer Philip Afonso was on his way home when he noticed black smoke billowing from the residence, near Sentinel Ridge Boulevard and 14300 South, in Herriman. Afonso rushed toward the scene.

“It was just black with dark heavy smoke,” Afonso said in a news release issued by the Granite School District. “The garage was already starting to melt down; the flames were really heavy and there was nobody on the street just yet. Judging by the nature of the fire, the fire had been going on for a while, but I doubt anyone was aware of it, because it had started in the garage.”

Afonso said he heard popping noises and small explosions from the garage, so he rushed to the front door and made entry, shouting “police” and began searching for anyone who might be inside.

“A man in his 30s who was on the second floor responded to Afonso’s calls and came down the stairs,” the news release says. “The man, who Afonso said appeared to be in a confused state, opened the door to the attached garage, where he was surprised to find heavy black smoke and flames.”

The man then went back up the flight of stairs, telling Officer Afonso that his son and roommate may be home as well. Afonso followed the man upstairs, where it quickly became clear that there were no other individuals home at the time.

“There was lots of smoke, and it was really hot, and I told the man ‘we’re leaving — we’re getting out,'” and he escorted the man down the stairs and out of the burning structure. Afonso got the exact address, and called 911.

“All of the sudden, the garage just exploded,” Afonso said, according to the news release. ” as he explained how quickly the fire escalated as soon as he brought the man out of the burning home. “Right as I got him out of the house, the second floor collapsed. Had I not arrived when I did and helped that man out of the house, it’s likely he wouldn’t have made it out alive.”

Soon after the explosion and second-floor collapse, fire crews arrived and began battling the flames. Afonso was treated on scene and later at the hospital for smoke inhalation.

While being monitored at the hospital, Afonso shared his thoughts.

“I know what my job means, and I know what it entails, but nobody can prepare you until you actually experience what it means to do something for someone else and that your life might be on the line,” he said, according to the news release. “It enlightened me knowing what my job means and I’m honored to do it.”

Afonso has been with the Granite Police Department for two years. He is a graduate of Granite – Skyline High School, Class of 2014, and credits his decision to become a police officer to the strong influence of his school resource officer while he was a student.