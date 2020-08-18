Officals investigate fatal rollover crash on SR-73

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was killed Monday when his car went off state Route 73 and ejected him from the vehicle.

The fatal crash happened at 5:36 p.m. on southbound SR-73 near mile marker 9, a Department of Public Safety news release said.

A blue BMW passenger vehicle had just passed a pickup truck at a high rate speed.

“For an unknown reason, the driver went off of the road to the left. The driver and only occupant was ejected from the vehicle,” the news release said.

The driver succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

According to the news release, the extensive damage to the vehicle made it impossible to determine whether the driver was wearing his seat belt.

Officials are investigating impairment as a contributing factor in the crash.