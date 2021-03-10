Office of the Governor: Utah aims to offer COVID-19 vaccines to all adults by April 1

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah is aiming to make the COVID-19 vaccine available to every adult by April 1, said a statement from the Office of the Governor.

The mask mandate is set to end April 10 for Utah, though it will continue for schools and large gatherings.

The full statement from Gov. Spencer Cox’ office reads:

“Once it became clear that the legislature planned to end the mask mandate immediately, and with a veto proof majority, our administration worked with them to push the date back to get as many people vaccinated as possible. It’s important to note that the mask mandate will continue after April 10 in schools and for large gatherings.

“Also, businesses can still require masks. And of course, every individual can choose to wear a mask. We anticipate opening up vaccine eligibility to every adult in the state on April 1 and will likely have 1.5 million first doses in the state by April 10.”

As of Tuesday, vaccines administered in Utah number 878,487, which is 20,737 more than Monday.