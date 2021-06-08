Officer injured, 2 police vehicles struck in winding chase through Millcreek, Holladay

HOLLADAY, Utah, June 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect is in custody after hitting two Unified Police Department vehicles during a pursuit through Holladay and Millcreek Monday afternoon.

UPD Detective Ken Hansen told Gephardt Daily the incident began at approximately 1:30 p.m. when officers were called to the scene of an accident near 1863 Murray Holladay Road.

When medics arrived, the driver of the car suddenly drove off.

“When he left, officials thought that he had hit a paramedic that was attending to the passenger. Our information was that the paramedic had been hit, but fortunately the paramedic was able to get out of the way,” Hansen said.

The man then went southbound on Highland Drive, and at 4000 South, in Millcreek, hit a UPD car, and spun out, then hit another UPD vehicle that was attempting to stop him.

The pursuit then went east along 4500 South and the suspect vehicle turned to go north on 500 East. The pursuit ended at 495 E. 4500 South.

“They thought they had the car stopped in an apartment complex but he ran through a fence,” Hansen said. “As he was going southbound on 500 East one of the officers was able to get a spike strip out on one of the tires and slowed the pursuit way down.”

The suspect then fled on foot and officers were able to catch him and take him into custody. The man had numerous felony warrants for his arrest, and will be facing more charges as a result of the pursuit, Hansen said.

One officer had minor injuries as the suspect hit him in the neck while being taken into custody.

The entire pursuit lasted between 10 and 15 minutes.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.