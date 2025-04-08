Officers in Salt Lake, Utah counties watching for distracted drivers

UTAH, April 8, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake and Utah county law enforcement officers in unmarked vehicles will be watching for distracted drivers through Monday, and will be alerting officers in marked vehicles to educate or possibly cite drivers who are violating the laws.

Distracted drivers may be on their phones, self-grooming or eating, among other activities. Anything that takes their focus and eyes from driving and surrounding vehicles and circumstances is a problem.

The Utah Department of Public Safety says that statewide, law enforcement officers will be watching for distracted drivers who could potentially cause injury to themselves and others, as well as property damage.

For more information on distracted driving, visit this Utah DPS link.