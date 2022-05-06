Officers with Unified Police help clean graffiti from Kearns residence

KEARNS, Utah, May 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Six Unified Police officers in the Kearns Precinct demonstrated their community spirit when they helped remove graffiti from a residence April 29.

“With elbow grease and the precinct chief’s sandblaster, the officers spent six hours scrubbing and scraping a stone wall clean. Their hard work saved the homeowner $1,800,” says a news release from Maridene Alexander, communications manager for Greater Salt Lake Municipal Services District, which provides services to Kearns Metro Township.

Detectives Omar, Flores, Sperry, Santoro, Scrivner and Sergeant Cordova worked together to help the Kearns resident.

“It’s very expensive to remove graffiti, and if you leave it there it can attract crime. Rival gangs tag over another gang’s tag. Many homeowners are not able to afford to pay to remove graffiti themselves,” Cordova said. “I have a new appreciation for graffiti removal.”