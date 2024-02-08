Suspected American Fork car thief wounded in South Salt Lake officer-involved shooting

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Feb. 8, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect was shot by officers Wednesday night as he fled from a stolen vehicle police had tracked from American Fork.

A large police presence was visible at the scene of the shooting at approximately 8 p.m. at 837 W Creek Bend Dr., roughly 3900 S, in South Salt Lake. The suspect was hospitalized for his injuries.

Dispatchers in Salt Lake and Utah counties were referring all press calls on the incident to the American Fork Police Department, which did not immediately return calls to Gephardt Daily.

Dispatchers also said the stolen car located in South Salt Lake had been tracked from American Fork since 4 p.m. Wednesday by police.

At least one media outlet late Wednesday night identified the suspect shot by police as Kevin Ballew, 36.

American Fork police had issued a press release Wednesday afternoon identifying Ballew as the suspect who had fired 21 rounds from a 9mm handgun, mostly for shooting off the gate lock, in retrieving his car from an impound lot early Tuesday morning in American Fork.