Officials: 68 test positive for COVID-19 after 2 Utah County businesses fail to follow guidelines

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, May 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Utah County businesses did not follow guidelines for preventing COVID-19, resulting in 68 positive cases, officials said.

A news release from Utah County on Facebook did not name the two businesses.

“Over the last several weeks, we have found that most businesses are following best practice guidance, which is essential to protect the health of the public and help move Utah County toward the reduction and ultimately removal of restrictions,” the statement said.

“We have a great many examples of compliant businesses. We acknowledge the economic sacrifice you are making for the community and we THANK YOU!”

The statement went on: “Unfortunately, we do need to reference two cases of businesses in Utah County who did not follow COVID-19 best practices in two different geographic locations that resulted in 68 positive COVID-19 cases, including 48% of employees being infected at one business. During the tracing contacts conducted by the Utah County Health Department and Utah Department of Health, we found these businesses instructed employees not to follow quarantine guidelines after exposure to a confirmed case at work and required employees with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis to still report to work.

“This is completely unacceptable and resulted in a temporary full closure for one business along with heightened requirements for future cleaning and inspections.”

“Businesses who fail to follow COVID-19 guidelines are putting employees, their families and ultimately the health of the community at risk,” the statement said. “Additionally, employees not following best practices jeopardize Utah County efforts to reopen businesses affected by the pandemic.”

