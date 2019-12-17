Officials allegedly find 36 pounds of meth in vehicle on I-15 near Hurricane

HURRICANE, Utah, Dec. 17, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Two suspects were arrested after officials allegedly found some 36 pounds of methamphetamine in the trunk of their vehicle during a traffic stop on Interstate 15 near Hurricane.

Probable cause statements from the 5th District Court of Washington County said Ricardo Cordero, 29, and Violet Armenta, 19, both of Los Angeles, are facing charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, a second-degree felony, as well as possession of a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.

On Dec. 11, the arresting officer was working as a member of the Washington County Drug Task Force, the statement said, and was travelling north on Interstate 15 at mile marker 18 near Hurricane.

“I observed a silver passenger car traveling in front of me travel outside of its lane of travel onto the shoulder of the road,” the statement said. “The road was clearly marked for each lane of travel and a solid white line on the outside which the vehicle crossed over. I activated my emergency lights and siren while behind the silver passenger car to initiate a traffic stop.”

The vehicle pulled over the shoulder of the roadway at approximately mile marker 19. The arresting officer advised the driver for the reason of the stop and the driver said he did accidentally swerve.

“I requested the male driver provide his driver license, registration and insurance card,” the statement said. “The driver stated he did not have his license on him but had a school

ID which he provided to me. The driver was identified as Ricardo Cordero. I requested the female passenger’s ID which she stated she did not have.”

The female passenger identified herself as Violet Armenta. While the officer was conducting a records check of the vehicle and occupants, K-9 Officer Prince arrived. Prince had the occupants exit the vehicle and used his K-9 to conduct a free air sniff. Due to the K-9 Officer’s observation of his dog, the vehicle was searched.

“During the search of the vehicle I located a glass pipe with white residue and burnt marking on the bowl area under the passenger front seat,” the statement said. “I located a rolled marijuana cigarette in the center console and a small baggie of a green leafy substance in the center armrest.”

Inside a purse the officer found a small digital scale, the statement said. In the truck compartment were 32 individually rolled oblong packages containing a white crystalline substance wrapped in clear plastic wrap. The substance later field tested positive for methamphetamine. The total weight of methamphetamine was 36.66 pounds, the statement said.

The two suspects were both detained and handcuffed. Cordero said he did not want to speak to the officer after being read his Miranda rights, and Armenta said she was willing to speak with the officer.

“I asked Violet about the meth and marijuana found in the vehicle,” the statement said. “Violet stated she knew about the meth pipe and marijuana but did not know anything about the larger amount of meth found in the vehicle. I later asked Violet about the scale in her purse which she stated she did not know it was inside her purse.”

Both suspects were both transported to Purgatory Correctional Facility without incident. During the transport Cordero stated he had a small amount of meth in his sock which was collected as evidence. Bail was set for each suspect at $10,000.

The felony was committed while the suspects were out on probation or parole.