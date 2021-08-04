Officials ask for donations of food items for those cleaning up after Emery County flash flood

EMERY COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Emery County sheriff’s officials are asking for donations of food to assist those cleaning up after the flash flood on Sunday.

One man, later identified as Gary Nelson, was killed when he and his coworkers were caught in the flash flood while trying to report to their coal mining shifts at the Gentry Mountain Mine sight in Bear Canyon. A second man who was carried away is expected to survive.

Three vehicles carrying miners were impacted by the flood. The man who died was in the third, and was swept away after attempting to escape to higher ground.

A Facebook post Wednesday says: “ECSO would like to call for community support for the Gentry Mountain Mine following the devastating flash flood event of Aug. 1, 2021. The amount of damage sustained is hard to explain unless you have seen it first hand.”

Crews will be performing clean up for several weeks before repairs can begin, the post said. Repairs must be complete before the mine can resume production.

“Gentry Mountain Mine employs a lot of people from our area and is vital to our economy,” the post said. “Many families have been impacted by this event.”

ECSO will be accepting donations of food, snacks and drinks that will be delivered to the mine. “Gatorade, pop, granola bars, trail mix, cookies, candy bars, Pop-Tarts, Cliff bars, jerky, sandwich supplies, chips… grab ‘n’ go food/snacks would be helpful,” the post said. “Please limit donations to commercially prepared/packaged items only — no homemade goods.”

Donations can be dropped off at the Emery County Sheriff’s Office at 1850 N. 550 West in Castle Dale anytime. Visitors should press the silver button inside the double doors for assistance.

“Thank you in advance for any donations you can provide,” the post added. “We know our communities are full of people who step up in times of disaster. We still remember and appreciate all of the donations during other disasters and wildland fires in our area.”