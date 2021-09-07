Officials: ‘Documented gang member’ back in custody after cutting off GPS monitor, fleeing hospital

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Sept. 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man police say was on parole after a gang-related murder and robbery is back behind bars after he allegedly “created a medical emergency” at his halfway house, was transported to a hospital, then cut off his GPS monitor and fled.

Robert Arthur Audette, 38, described by a Adult Probation & Parole officer as “a documented Gangster Disciple gang member” in a probable cause statement, now faces charges of:

Obstruction of justice, a third-degree felony

Controlled substances schedule lll, lV, V, a class A misdemeanor

Failure to stop at the command of an officer, a class A misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Audette was transported to the hospital on Saturday, the statement says.

“He was housed in a halfway house where he created a medical emergency. Officers transported Audette to the hospital for medical treatment. An hour after arriving at the hospital, Audette cut of his GPS and he fled the hospital.”

On Sunday, the Adult Probation & Parole officer who filed the statement says he developed a lead on a possible location for Audette, and parked in an unmarked police vehicle near the West Valley City address, in the area of 4200 West and 4100 South.

“Audette subsequently began walking past my unmarked police vehicle,” the affidavit says. “He then immediately fled on foot. I activated my emergency lights and siren as I pursued Audette.”

Audette then reversed his direction, and the officer continued the pursuit, identifying himself as a law enforcement officer and ordering the suspect to stop.

“Audette had a white item in his hand. He then threw it over his head behind him. Audette continued to walk towards me. I told Audette his actions were placing me in fear for my life and the safety of the public. I loudly conveyed to Audette that because of this, he was at risk of being shot if he did not stop. Audette quickly complied and was arrested.”

Audette told the officer he had thrown the item in the direction of a back yard.

“A white glass drug pipe was found in a tree where Audette stated he had thrown the item,” the officer’s statement says. “West Valley Police retrieved the pipe. The contents of the pipe field tested positive for methamphetamine. Audette refused to provide the passcode to his cellphone. This is in violation of his parole.”

Audette is being held without bail.