Officials: Fire that destroyed Orem luxury home intentionally set

OREM, Utah, Jan. 4, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police and fire investigators say a fire that destroyed an Orem luxury home on Dec. 26 was intentionally set.

Orem fire officials declined to provide specifics of evidence collected in the fire at 479 E. 1540 North, saying it’s being processed with the assistance of the state crime lab.

“We are now working on piecing together all of this evidence to determine the specifics of what occurred the night of the fire,” the Orem Fire Department stated in a news release.

“At this point in the investigation from the fire behavior encountered during the firefight and evidence found at the scene, we believe that the fire was intentionally started and that its rapid progression through the structure was aided.”

The Orem, Provo and Pleasant Grove fire departments all responded about 6 p.m. to the 27,000-square-foot home and found it 70% engulfed in flames, fire officials said. The home was a total loss.

The fire was under control by about 8 p.m., though crews remained on scene throughout the night working on hot spots.

The home had been listed for sale for $3.9 million, with amenities including a water slide and tennis court.

The Orem Police Department is asking anyone with information about the fire to call the tip line at 801-229-7579 or visit www.orem.org/tips.