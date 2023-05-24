Officials ID 16-year-old girl dead after fall of rock pillar in West Bountiful

WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah, May 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in West Bountiful have identified a 16-year-old girl who died Tuesday after a rock pillar fell and left her with traumatic injuries.

The victim was Madolin Morley, police say.

The girl was visiting friends at the property, on the 800 west block of Heritage Point Lane, and they were celebrating the end of school. Police and medical personnel were dispatched to the scene at 1:33 p.m.

“Madolin and three friends were seated in a hammock when the rock pillar the hammock was attacked to collapsed,” the West Bountiful Police statement says. “One of the friends also received minor injuries during the collapse, and was taken by family for treatment.

“Medical personnel arrived and transported Madolin to Lakeview Hospital in critical condition, where she succumbed to her injuries.”

The victim and her friends attended Viewmont High School. The Davis School District Crisis Team will be available today in the media center for those who want grief counseling. Davis Behavioral Health was on the scene at the time of the accident offering grief counseling, the police statement says.