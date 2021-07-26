Officials ID 8 victims killed in 22-vehicle crash Sunday in Millard County

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah, July 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah County Department of Public Safety has identified the eight people killed in a 22 vehicle pileup during a sandstorm in Millard County.

Those who died where in three vehicles, including five family members from Lehi:

Race Sawyer (driver), 37

Ryder Sawyer, 12, Race’s son

Passenger Kortni Sawyer, 30, of St. George, sister-in-law to Race Sawyer

Riggins Sawyer, 6, of St. George

Franki Sawyer, 2, of St. George

Also, fatally injured in the accident were two Salt Lake City residents:

Richard Lorenzon (driver), 51

Maricela Lorenzon, 47

A teenage passenger from Arizona also died from injuries sustained in a third vehicle:

Cameron Valentine, 15, Yuma, Arizona

Chain of events

A sandstorm in Millard County led to the eight fatalities on all, the Utah DPS statement says.

“Ten people were transported to area hospitals, at least three in critical condition,” says a statement issued Monday by the Utah DPS. “All others who were transported had non life-threatening injuries.

Four of the fatal victims were adults and four were children under the age of 15.

Twenty-two vehicles were involved in Sunday’s crashes after high winds caused a sand or dust storm and impaired visibility on the roadway around 4:30 p.m., says a Utah DPS statement issued Monday

“Some minor crashes in the midst of the storm blocked the roadway. In the process of coming to a stop, a semi appears to have rear-ended a pickup. The most significant crashes happened behind the semi with two vehicles becoming wedged underneath the back of the trailer. They appear to have been hit from behind by another pickup. Another vehicle appears to have sideswiped the semitrailer, as well,” DPS said.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Interstate 15 near milepost 152, between the Meadow and Kanosh exits. Southbound traffic in the area was shut down until early Monday morning.