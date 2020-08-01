Officials ID bicyclist found dead near Spanish Fork Reservoir

SPANISH FORK RESERVOIR, Utah, July 31, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A bicyclist found dead near the Spanish Fork Reservoir has been identified by police as 52-year-old David Acosta, of Spanish Fork.

“All indications is this is a tragic accident and our hearts go out to his family and friends,” a statement from the Spanish Fork Police Department says.

It is believed that Acosta crashed his bicycle, then died of injuries he sustained, police have said. He was wearing a helmet. He was found in the area of the Hidden Oaks Mountain Bike Trail, east of the reservoir.

Acosta was a security specialist. A GoFundMe account offers more details on his accomplishments:

“It is with heavy hearts that we say good bye to an amazing husband, father, grandfather, mentor, and friend after an accident on Tuesday July 30,” the statement says. “Dave touched the life of everyone who met him with his infectious attitude and love for life. Dave gave his life to service. From being in law enforcement, coaching high school football, assisting in the fight against child trafficking, helping women empower themselves and the list goes on.

“Dave founded YouTactical and Fight Back Nation. Two companies that revolve around helping people get the training they need to defend themselves and their loved ones. He did so much for all of us and it is our time to step up for him. We love you Dave and your legacy will live on.

“We hope that as family and friends of the Acosta’s we can help alleviate any financial burden that comes with the loss of a loved one and allow them to focus on healing. Thank you for your love and prayers during this difficult time.”