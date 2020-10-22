Officials ID drivers killed in Millard County collision

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Public Safety has identified two men killed Tuesday in a near head-on collision close to Leamington in Millard County.

The two men, each alone in their cars, were James D. Manis, 37, of Delta, and Joshua Spencer, 31, of Delta.

A DPS statement says that at about 5:30 p.m., a 1997 Nissan Pathfinder traveling east on State Route 132 near mile post 7, driven by Manis, crossed the center line.

It then struck a westbound 2014 Ford F-150, driven by Spencer.

“The black Pathfinder rotated once and stopped blocking both travel lanes,” statement says. “The F-150 spun a half turn and went off the north side of the road and came to a rest by the fence. Neither of the drivers were wearing a seat belt.”

Impairment is suspected as a contributing factor after troopers reportedly discovered meth, marijuana, and prescription drugs in the Pathfinder.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.