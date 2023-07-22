Officials ID man dead after suspected cliff-diving accident in Kane County

KANE COUNTY, Utah, July 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The National Park Service has identified a man found dead at Lake Powell after what officials are describing as a possible cliff-diving fatality.

A call came to dispatch at 11:43 a.m. Thursday, the NPS news release says. Emergency crews responded to an area approximately one-quarter mile south of Buoy 89 on Lake Powell within Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

“Buoy 89 is located in Kane County, Utah approximately 89 miles from the Glen Canyon Dam,” the statement says.

“The victim has been identified as Cory Ryan Ehrnschwender, a 36-year-old male from Cincinnati, Ohio.”