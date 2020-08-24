Officials ID man killed in auto-pedestrian crash near Helper

HELPER, Utah, Aug. 24, 2020 (Gepahrdt Daily) — Officials have identified a 60-year-old man killed in an auto-pedestrian crash near Helper Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as James Wallberg, of Carbonville, said a news release from Utah Highway Patrol.

At approximately 1:10 p.m., a westbound pickup truck struck a pedestrian who was walking westbound on State Route in the emergency lane near mile marker 233, the news release said.

“The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries,” the news release added. “The driver of the pickup truck failed to remain on scene. A UHP trooper located a truck with extensive damage consistent with front passenger side collision/impact. This was approximately five miles east of the scene.”

The UHP trooper made a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver admitted she accidentally hit the pedestrian. The State Bureau of Investigation is handling the investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.