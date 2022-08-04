Officials ID man killed in Salt Lake City motorcycle-SUV crash as former UFA firefighter, paramedic

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police have released the name of a motorcyclist killed Wednesday morning when his bike collided with an SUV.

“The man who died in this crash is being identified as David Alexander Kluger,” an SLCPD statement says. Kluger died at the scene after the accident, near 2290 S. 1300 East.

The victim was a recently retired firefighter and paramedic for the Unified Fire Authority.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of retired Firefighter Paramedic Alex Kluger,” says a post issued by the UFA.

“Alex worked for Unified Fire for 22 years starting in 1999 and recently retired on April 16, 2022. Please keep the Kluger Family in your prayers during this difficult time.”

The collision

According to SLCPD Detective Ben Nielsen, the crash was first called into 911 emergency dispatchers Wednesday about 7:35 a.m.

“Officers arrived on scene and they found the motorcycle rider in the road. He was being given life-saving aid. Unfortunately he perished from his injuries,” Nielsen said.

While stressing the investigation was in its early stages, Nielsen said it appeared the motorcyclist was headed southbound on 1300 East when the SUV pulled in front if him.

The driver of the SUV remained on scene and was fully cooperating with the investigation, Nielsen said.