Officials ID man killed in SR-201 motorcycle accident

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Public Safety has released the name of a man killed Friday night when he lost control of his motorcycle on the state Route 201 off ramp at Redwood Road.

The victim was Napoleon Sanchez-Guizada, 51, of West Valley City.

“On Aug. 27, 2021 just after 8 p.m. a motorcycle with a single rider took the Redwood Road off ramp from SR 201 eastbound,” the DPS statement says.

“The motorcycle tried to take the right split which goes to southbound Redwood Road. The motorcycle left the road to the left shoulder and into the grassy gore area between the northbound and southbound exits.

“The motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed and caught air several times before going down the hill. The motorcycle tumbled multiple times before coming to rest. Even though the rider was wearing a helmet and other safety gear, medical personnel were unable to revive the motorcyclist who died at the scene.”