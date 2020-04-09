Officials ID man who died after climbing fall in Big Cottonwood Canyon

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah, April 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police officials have identified a man who lost his life following a climbing fall Wednesday in Big Cottonwood Canyon.

“The man who died in the fall in Big Cottonwood Canyon yesterday, is Wade Joseph Meade, age 29, of Park City,” says a UPD tweet issued at 9:53 a.m. Thursday. “Our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

Meade fell about 15 feet while climbing above Storm Mountain, Sgt. Melody Gray, Unified Police Department, told Gephardt Daily on Wednesday. He used his cell phone to call for help at about 3:15 p.m., Gray said.

“He thought he had broken ribs and some facial trauma,” she said. “He knew he was hurt. We had search and rescue go in, and had to bring a helicopter in to get him out.”

Meade, who had been having some breathing difficulties, took a turn for the worse.

“By time got him out with helicopter, he was deceased,” Gray said.

“The priority was to get him out. Unfortunately, it was too late. It was a really tragic accident.”