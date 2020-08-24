Officials ID suspect arrested after stabbing in Holladay

HOLLADAY, Utah, Aug. 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a suspect arrested after a stabbing in Holladay Saturday.

The suspect, Daimen Mikel, 25, was released from hospital Monday afternoon and booked into Salt Lake County Jail on charges of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, and aggravated assault, a second-degree felony, said a news release from Unified Police Department.

On Saturday at approximately 9 p.m., officers from UPD were dispatched to the area near 4630 S. Locust Lane on a report of a stabbing, the news release said.

“The caller, who is a neighbor and a relative of the victim, reported the victim was fighting with the suspect in front of the home and that the victim had been stabbed multiple times,” the news release said. “The suspect fled the area prior to officer arrival and was described as a Hispanic male, wearing khaki shorts, and no shirt.”

He was believed to be in his 20s or 30s. Officers setup containment and implemented K-9 resources but were unable to locate the suspect.

The victim, a 58-year-old man, was transported to the hospital with stab wounds to his neck, face, and head. He is currently in critical condition.

On Sunday, Unified Fire Authority firefighters in Holladay observed a man matching the description of the suspect near 2300 E. 4400 South and contacted UPD. Officers were dispatched and contacted the suspect, and during the investigation, confirmed he was the suspect from the original incident. He had undisclosed injuries that required treatment at a hospital.

The case has been submitted to the District Attorney’s Office for screening.

“We have no additional details to release at this time,” the news release said.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.