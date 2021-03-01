Officials ID teen driver dead after T-bone crash in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, March 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Public Safety has released new details on a fatal crash that occurred Saturday in Tooele County.

The driver who died at the scene has been identified as 18-year-old Treyton Ellis, of Tooele.

The accident happened at about 9:04 a.m. Saturday when a gray Dodge Ram 2500, driven by Ellis, was traveling south on State Route 36 in the area of mile marker 60, the DPS statement says.

“The Dodge was traveling too fast for conditions and lost control to the left and hopped the concrete divider facing eastbound across both northbound lanes,” the statement says. ” A Blue Ford F-150 was traveling northbound in the same area and T-boned the Dodge Ram.

“Both vehicles ended up on the right shoulder in the weeds. The Driver of the Dodge Ram was an 18-year-old male who was a single occupant. He was pronounced dead at the scene.”

“The Ford F-150 had a family of five with two adults and three children. The oldest child was 14 years old. The driver was a male (the father) who was extricated and transported in critical condition by a ground ambulance since an air ambulance was unable to fly in the weather conditions. The adult female (the mother) was transported by ground also in critical condition to a local area hospital. One of the juveniles was transported by ground also in critical condition to a local area hospital.”

All three that were transported to a local area hospital were later flown to hospitals on the Wasatch Front, the DPS statement says.

SR-36 was closed for two hours for the investigation and the clearing of the scene.