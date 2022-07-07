Officials ID victim of fatal head-on collision in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, June 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Public Safety has identified a St. George the man killed Friday in a head-on collision in Washington County.

The victim was 23-year-old Deliberto A Pablo-Cruz, of St. George.

The accident was reported at about 2:14 p.m. on State Route 9, just east of milepost 4.

“A westbound Hyundai Sonata crossed the center line into the eastbound lanes of travel,” the Utah DPS statement says.

“The Sonata collided head-on at the driver’s side with an eastbound Toyota Tacoma. The Sonata began to turn left after the initial collision and was T-boned on the passenger side by another eastbound Mazda SUV that was directly behind the Tacoma. After the impacts both the Tacoma and Mazda veered off the eastbound roadway and came to rest just off the eastbound shoulder.

“The Sonata came to rest blocking the middle continuous left-turn lane. The 23-year-old male driver of the Toyota Tacoma suffered fatal injuries and died on the scene.”

The two other drivers and three other passengers of the vehicles involved were transported to local hospitals with no life-threatening injuries, the statement says.

The case remains under investigation.