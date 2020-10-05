Officials identify man killed in UTV crash in Wasatch Mountain State Park

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah State Parks officials have released the name of the 61-year-old Wasatch County man who died in a UTV accident Saturday.

Anthony Patrick Dugmore died when the UTV he was riding plunged about 1,000 feet from an embankment in the Little Deer Creek area within Wasatch Mountain State Park, Utah State Parks Lt. Eric Stucki said in a news release Sunday night. The area was initially reported to be near Cascade Springs.

Dugmore went hunting at about 4 p.m. Saturday, and his family last heard from him about an hour later.

The family contacted the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center Sunday morning after Dugmore did not return home, Stucki told Gephardt Daily.

Members of Wasatch County Search and Rescue, Conservation Officers with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, and Utah State Parks Rangers responded to the area and began searching for him at about 7 a.m. Sunday.

Dugmore was found deceased three hours later, Stucki said. The UTV he was riding had left the trail and plunged down the embankment. His body was found beside the UTV.

Stucki said Dugmore was ejected from the UTV, although he is believed to have been wearing a seat belt. He was not wearing a helmet, however.

“The Utah Division of Parks and Recreation extends our condolences to the friends and family impacted by this tragedy,” the news release said.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this story as information is released.