Officials investigating after incident with armed juvenile on TRAX train

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, March 16, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials seem to have more questions than answers after reports that an armed juvenile on a TRAX train chased off four other juveniles who boarded at the Redwood Junction Station on Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened at approximately 4 p.m., Utah Transit Authority spokesman Gavin Gustafson told Gephardt Daily.

“There were four kids, or juveniles, that were on the platform that boarded the train going westbound, and then before the train’s door closed to pull away, they ran out and were being chased by a fifth juvenile,” he said. “So they were on the train just briefly, and someone showed a gun, and they all ran off.”

The juvenile who was apparently armed was dressed in black, with a black hoodie obscuring his face, Gustafson said.

“Two of the kids ran north, two of the kids ran south, and the gunman chased the kids going north, and they all disappeared. No shots were fired and no guns or weapons of any kind were found.”

Lt. Katz, West Valley City Police, told Gephardt Daily that Utah Transit Authority Police requested assistance from his agency, and WVCPD officers were able to locate two juveniles who fit the general description of two of the youths being sought.

The two juveniles were cooperative, and were turned over to UTA police for questioning, but Katz said he had no information as to whether the two had any knowledge of or connection to the case.