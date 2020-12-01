Officials investigating fatal head-on crash near Hurricane

HURRICANE, Utah, Nov. 30, 2020 (Gehardt Daily) — Officials are investigating a fatal head-on crash near Hurricane on Monday morning.

A silver Dodge Journey being driven by an 83-year-old male was eastbound on SR-9 in the area of mile post 14 at approximately 9 a.m., said a news release from Utah Highway Patrol.

“For an unknown reason at this time, the driver of the Dodge Journey left their travel lane and was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane,” the news release said. “A beige 2010 Honda Ridgeline driven by a 78-year-old male was traveling west, in the correct westbound lane of SR-9, and hit the Dodge Journey head-on.”

The driver of the Honda Ridgeline died at the scene. That individual has not been identified pending notification of family members.

The driver of the Dodge Journey was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

SR-9 was restricted to one travel lane for approximately two hours for the investigation. That investigation is ongoing, officials said.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.