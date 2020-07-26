Officials investigating ‘suspicious’ death at Weber County Jail

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, July 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials are investigating a “suspicious” death at Weber County Jail Saturday.

“Deputies were called to the male individual’s cell by his cellmate on a report that the individual was vomiting,” said a news release from Weber County Sheriff’s Office. “Deputies responded immediately to the cell. Finding the individual unconscious, deputies called in house medical to respond as well as local EMS and began first aid. The individual was pronounced deceased on the scene by EMS. The death is being investigated as suspicious.”

The investigation will be handled following the Weber County critical incident protocol; the Weber County Attorney’s Office is handling the investigation. The Office of Medical Examiner has responded as well as the Weber County Crime Scene Investigation Unit.

“This individual was not being housed in an isolation or quarantine section and this does not appear to be related to COVID-19,” the news release said. “The individual that passed away was being housed for the U.S. Marshal services on contract. We have notified the U.S. Marshals Service, who is working to notify next of kin.”

The individual’s name will not be released at this time.

The news release added: “We would like to thank those deputies that responded as extra personnel to both assist with the incident as well as to ensure the continuation of services to the other individuals incarcerated in the Weber County Jail. We offer our condolences to the family of the deceased. These incidents are difficult for all of those involved and we will be working to provide counseling services and resources for staff members and inmates involved in this incident. We ask for patience as this case is investigated.”

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is released.