Officials investigating vandalism at Woods Ranch Park in Cedar City

IRON COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) – Officials are investigating a spate of vandalism at Woods Ranch Park in Cedar City.

“The Iron County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of vandalism and destruction of government property located at the Woods Ranch Park on SR-14,” said a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office. “It is known that on or about Oct. 3, a group of individuals utilized paintball guns to deface the restrooms, pavilion areas, the benches and sidewalks, as well as parking lot signs with colored paint.”

The damage to the recreational area is costly, the post said.

“This behavior and disregard for public property affects every citizen in our community, it requires many unnecessary man hours to clean up and to restore back to its original condition,” the post added.

“The Iron County Sheriff’s Office encourages our community to utilize our parks and recreation areas, and support physical activities that promote health and wellness, as long as it can be done responsibly and safely without negatively effecting others.”

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call the Iron County Sheriff’s Office at 435-867-7500.