Officials investigating vandalism of Ghost Rock in Emery County

EMERY COUNTY, Utah, March 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials are investigating after vandalism was found on Ghost Rock in Emery County.

“The Bureau of Land Management and the Emery County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the recent spray painting of Ghost Rock near mile marker 123 on Interstate 70 in Emery County,” said a Facebook post. “Vandalizing public lands is unlawful.”

If you have any information related to this crime you are asked to contact BLM law enforcement at the tip line at 800-722-3998. Callers can remain anonymous.