Officials looking for information after horse shot in Millard County

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials are looking for information after a horse was shot in Millard County earlier this week.

A Facebook post from the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food said: “With the rise of animal shootings over the past few months, UDAF is reaching out to anyone with information of this activity.”

A Facebook post from Jane’s Peek, a breeding and training farm in Leamington, said: “Our hearts go out to the family who lost their mare this past weekend. They live on the north end of Oak City and their poor mare was shot by an unknown assailant.