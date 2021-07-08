Officials looking for man in connection with package theft in Hooper

HOOPER, Utah, July 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials are looking for a man in connection with a package theft in the Hooper area.

“The package bandit seen in the photos walks up to the porch with a tote that has the word ‘FREE’ written on it,” said a Facebook post from Weber County Sheriff’s Office. “He then loads up items from the porch, places them in the tote and casually walks back to his getaway car.”

The incident occurred on June 24, the post said.

“The package bandit thought this was a clever heist assuming people in the area would believe he was collecting free items, but the homeowner was not fooled,” the post said. “The homeowner’s security footage caught the not-so-clever heist on camera and now detectives need the public’s help identifying the package bandit so he can be brought to justice.”

Anyone with information on the identity of the man pictured is asked to contact WCSO Detective Will Smith at 801-778-6600 and reference case #21WC19999.