Officials: Male, female suspects held without bail after violent Magna home invasion with shooting, stabbing, threat to kill toddler

MAGNA, Utah, Dec. 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a male and female suspect have been jailed without bail after a violent home invasion Thursday in Magna, during which a female victim was stabbed, her husband was shot with a pellet gun, and a suspect threatened to shoot the couple’s 2-year-old son in the head.

Unified Police officers responded to the area of 2400 South and 7900 West after getting reports of a home invasion.

“When officers arrived on scene, the residents were holding down a male who had broken into the residence,” a probable cause statement says. “He was identified as Colton McBride. Officers arriving to the area observed a female attempting to flee in a vehicle registered to Colton McBride and they could see she was bleeding from her face.”

The female suspect was subsequently booked as Monique Nicole Quintana, 33. In the probable cause statement, she is referred to as Monique Briceno.

McBride was formally identified as Colton Skeet Wilkin-McBride, 27.

The adult male victim told officers “two people who he did not know and were not expecting entered the residence and he heard a commotion upstairs. He stated he ran upstairs and saw a male wearing a ski mask holding a gun aimed at him. (The male victim) ran to his bedroom where his 2-year-old child was, and the male followed him into the room.

“The male (suspect) continued to aim the gun at him and the 2 year old, and

kept asking him for the money and keys while going through the closet.”

The adult male victim told the male suspect to leave, and “the male stated ‘Do you think this is a joke? I am going to blow your son’s brains out,'” Wilkin-McBride’s probable cause statement says.

The adult male victim “stated he grabbed the gun from the male and it went off next to the right side of his head.” The adult male victim told officers he was fighting with the man later identified as Wilkin-McBride when “his teenage son came in and helped hold the male down.”

While they were fighting, the suspect “yelled to the other person saying, ‘Babe come help me!'” the statement says.

The second suspect entered the room, the statement says. The adult male victim “described the person as holding a black Glock and wearing a black mask and the person shot him several times. (The adult male victim) stated ‘I thought I was dead,” the probable cause statement says.

It was subsequently determined that the Glock was loaded with pellets, not bullets.

The male victim said the male suspect’s mask came off during the struggle, and said the unknown man was bald, Caucasian, and had tattoos on the backs of his hands.

The male victim “stated the male knew his name but he has never seen him before. (The male victim) stated when the gun went off he was in fear for his life and his family member’s lives. He stated he and his son were able to hold the male until police arrived on scene. The male told (the adult male victim) ‘I don’t want to go back to prison!'”

Prior to being called to the upstairs bedroom, the female suspect had been downstairs, in the kitchen with the female victim, says the probable cause statement for Monique Quintana.

The female victim told officers “the (female suspect) grabbed a knife from the kitchen and she (the victim) was stabbed in her right forearm requiring several stitches. (The female victim) stated the (female suspect) grabbed the knife after (the female victim) got the gun away from her. The (female suspect) fled the residence with (the female victim’s) keys and purse.”

Post Miranda, Wilkin-McBride declined to talk to officers, but Quintana did talk.

“Monique spoke to detectives post Miranda, and denied ever being in the residence,” Quintana’s probable cause statement says. “She stated she came here with a male she called OG and he went inside the residence. She stated a few minutes later she heard yelling and approached the residence and went to the front door to see where OG was.

“Monique had a bloody nose and a swollen eye and she stated she received the injuries a few days prior and denied being inside the residence or being involved in any altercations. She stated she was driving away when she was stopped by the police.”

While at the Salt Lake County Jail, Wilkin-McBride resisted officers, his probable cause statement says.

“Colton urinated on himself and the floor and began kicking the urine around,” it says. “He then removed his facial mask and began spitting towards officers and jail staff. A spit hood was placed on him after another mask was put on him and he removed that as well and continued to spit and kick urine around.”

The adult male victim sustained injuries to his back, chest, neck and face and required medical treatment, the statement says. The female victim needed stitches for a stab wound to her arm. The couple’s teen son sustained minor injuries.

The following charges have been filed against the suspects:

Wilkin-McBride

Aggravated robbery with serious bodily injury of another, a first-degree felony

Aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony

Aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a second-degree felony

Theft of a firearm or operable vehicle, a second-degree felony

Aggravated assault, an attempt with force or violence to injure, a third-degree felony

Propel substance/object at officer, a class A misdemeanor

Disorderly conduct, an infraction

Quintana/Briceno

Two counts of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury to another, one a first-degree felony and the other a second-degree felony

Aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony

Possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a second-degree felony

Theft, a third-degree felony

Escape from official custody, a third-degree felony

Damage jail, a third-degree felony

The decision to hold both suspects without bail was based on the seriousness of the charges, fears they might flee the jurisdiction, and the threat they might pose to the victims, the probable cause statements say.