Officials: Man’s body found in vehicle parked at Salt Lake International Airport

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police and the state medical examiner are investigating after a man was found deceased in a vehicle parked at the Salt Lake International Airport.

The body was discovered at about 10:45 a.m. Friday, Airport spokeswoman Nancy Volmer told Gephardt Daily. The vehicle was in the park and wait area of the airport.

“Someone noticed he was deceased,” said Volmer, who said she didn’t know the type of vehicle or any details regarding the man.

“We are waiting to hear back from the Medical Examiner’s office, but it is not looking like anything suspicious.”

Volmer said she doesn’t know when the medical examiner’s initial report will be in.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it becomes available.