Officials offering reward for information after Monticello hit-and-run

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials are offering a reward for information after a hit-and-run crash in Monticello Saturday.

“The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $250 reward for information leading to the recovery of this white Ford Ranger pickup, possible Colorado license plate, and conviction of the suspect,” said a Facebook post. “This vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run accident on Main Street in Monticello on Oct. 10.”

The vehicle sustained damage to the driver-side front quarter panel in the collision.

If you have seen the truck or have any information regarding the incident call the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office at 435-587-2237.