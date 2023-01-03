Officials: Provo Airport may reopen late Wednesday after investigation into Monday’s fatal crash

PROVO, Utah, Jan. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo City has announced that the municipal airport will remain closed at least through most of Wednesday following Monday’s fatal crash.

“Pending an investigation by the NTSB and the FAA, the Provo Airport remains closed to all air traffic,” says a statement issued by the Provo City Government.

“We recognize the significant impact this creates for our airline customers, as well as the general aviation and corporate aviation community.”

On Monday, an airport official said the hope was to reopen the facility Tuesday.

“Our priority is to resume normal operations as quickly as possible,” the update says. “Unfortunately, the investigation process may take several days to complete.

“We are optimistic that, if all goes well, we will be able to open the airport to normal operations by Wednesday evening.”

Small plane crash

The crash, which happened at about 11:35 a.m. Monday, left one person is and another was hospitalized with critical injuries. Two others suffered bumps and bruises, officials said Monday.

The small aircraft went down right after takeoff.

“As is typical with an incident of this nature, the Provo Airport has been closed awaiting an investigation by the FAA and NTSB,” an initial Provo City Government news release said.

The name of the crash victim has not yet been released.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details become available.