Grand County investigating after body found in Colorado River

MOAB, Utah, June 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Law enforcement officials are investigating after a body was found in the Colorado River Thursday by rafters.

“Earlier this afternoon at approximately 12:37 p.m. rafters floating on the Colorado River located and reported a deceased male approximately two miles upstream from the Westwater Ranger Station in Grand County,” reads a Thursday night press release from the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

“The rafters secured the decedent to their raft and floated down driver to the Ranger Station. Once at the Ranger station the decedent was secured to the boat ramp and they awaited the arrival of law enforcement.”

Deputies from Mesa County, Colorado, arrived first on scene, to be joined by Grand County deputies and an investigator. The incident is under investigation and the body is being transferred to the Utah Medical Examiner’s Office.

“The decedent is an adult male, unidentified at this time.”