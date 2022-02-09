Officials release probable cause of death of Garfield County jail inmate

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A task force assigned to the case has determined the probable cause of death for an inmate found Sunday in the Garfield County Jail.

The victim was Albert Stout, 60, says a statement from the Iron/Garfield/Beaver Counties Critical Incident Task Force.

“At this time, it is suspected that he died by suicide,” the released statement says.

“His body was transported to the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office who has the responsibility of ruling on the official cause of death.

“Our condolences go out to Mr. Stout’s family for their loss.”

The investigation is ongoing, the statement says.

“Further information will be released as it becomes available.”