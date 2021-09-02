Officials report teen girl from Salt Lake County among 12 deaths from COVID-19 reported in past day

UTAH, Sept. 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday reported a teen girl from Salt Lake County, who was hospitalized at time of death, is among 12 more COVID-19 deaths reported in the past day.

The teen was unvaccinated and had no known underlying conditions, officials said.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall released the following statement: “Today’s news that a teenager from our county died is tragic, and my heart is with her family, friends and community. At her age, the horizon of life was wide open offering endless possibilities. Please protect yourselves and your loved ones.”

There have been a total of 1,687 new positive cases since Wednesday’s report.

There were also 413 cases in children, UDoH said.

Of the new cases involving minors:

162 were in children age 5 through 10

119 cases were in ages 11 through 13

132 cases were in ages 14 through 18.

Known coronavirus deaths in Utah number 2,652. The 12 deaths newly reported deaths were of:

A female, between 15-24, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 25-44, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Vaccinations

UDoH reports 3,272,733 total vaccines administered, which is 8,876 more than Wednesday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, UDoH says, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and five times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1 of this year, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.7 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 3,165,367 people tested. This is an increase of 13,166 people tested since Wednesday. Tests given total 5,722,988, an increase of 19,608 tests since Wednesday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,317 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.1%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.4%.

There are 498 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 19,608.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah