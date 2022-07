GARLAND, Utah, July 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A head-on collision in Garland on Monday sent two patients to the hospital with minor injuries.

“Two-vehicle accident this morning on 6000 West in Garland,” says a post issued Monday by the Garland Fire Department.

“Two patients transported by ambulance with minor injuries. Other agencies on scene were Tremonton Fire Department, Tremonton Garland Police Department, and Box Elder County Sheriff‘s Department.”