Officials say 1 million Utahns have voted as of Monday morning

UTAH, Nov. 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials said that as of Monday morning at 11 a.m., 1 million Utahns have voted.

“That’s more than 4/5 (87%) of the entire turnout in 2016!” said a tweet from Vote Utah.

Ballots must be postmarked Monday, Nov. 2. “Walk it into the post office to make sure it gets stamped,” the tweet said. “In Utah, your ballot can come in after Election Day so long as it’s postmarked Nov. 2 or before and will be counted.”

Utahns can also drop their ballot at a drop box until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3. For ballot drop box locations click here.

Click here to track your ballot or learn about your voting options.