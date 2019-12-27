Officials say no private vehicles allowed on Zion Canyon Scenic Drive Christmas week

SPRINGDALE, Utah, Dec. 26, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials say no private vehicles will be allowed on the Zion Canyon Scenic Drive Christmas week.

“Shuttles return for the holidays!” said a Facebook post from Zion National Park. “Dec. 22 through Dec. 31 there will be no private vehicles allowed on the Zion Canyon Scenic Drive. Please park at the Visitor Center and use the free shuttle.”

Parking at the Visitor Center will fill up every day, the post said.

“If it is full when you arrive, please park in Springdale and use the free town shuttle to get back to the Visitor Center,” the post added.

Shuttles will run about every 10 minutes all day long. The first shuttle leaves the Visitor Center at 8 a.m. The last shuttle from the Temple of Sinawava back out of the canyon leaves at 5:44 p.m.