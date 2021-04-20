UHP searching for driver who fled from wrong-way crash in Murray

MURRAY, Utah, April 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol is searching for a driver who fled from a wrong-way crash in Murray on Monday night.

Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Nick Street told Gephardt Daily a driver entered the wrong way on the Interstate 15 southbound and I-215 South eastbound interchange and hit two vehicles head-on. He was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes.

One woman is in critical condition and is being flown by an AirMed medical helicopter to an area hospital. It’s not clear at this early stage if anyone else has been injured.

UHP and Unified Police Department are searching for the wrong-way driver, who fled on foot after the incident. Multiple K-9 units are also on the scene.

The wrong-way driver first hit a UPD vehicle at the canyons substation, then fled onto the freeway.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.