Officials searching for information after vandalism near LaVerkin

LAVERKIN, Utah, April 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials are searching for information after a spate of vandalism in the area of Confluence Park near LaVerkin.

The graffiti was discovered Thursday, said a Facebook post from Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

“As part of the investigation, we are seeking the help of the public,” the post said. “If you have seen similar graffiti, or possibly know who may have vandalized this property, we are asking you contact the Sheriff’s Office.”

Most of the graffiti includes the words “Troubles” and “SSM3.”

Anyone who has information about the graffiti is asked to call Washington County dispatch on 435-634-5730 or send an email to [email protected] Tipsters can remain anonymous if they choose. The reference number in this case is #20W001722.