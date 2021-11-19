Officials searching for juvenile last seen at Snow Canyon High School in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Nov. 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials are searching for a teen last seen at Snow Canyon High School in St. George.

“MISSING/RUNAWAY JUVENILE: 17-year-old female Kirsten Patrick was last seen on Nov. 4, 2021, at Snow Canyon High School,” said a Facebook post from Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety.

Patrick is 5 feet 5 inches and 98 pounds with hazel eyes and blond hair. She was wearing ripped blue jeans and a baggy black sweater when she went missing.

If you have any information on Patrick’s whereabouts you are asked to contact the Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department at 435-652-1122 or dispatch at 435-634-5730.