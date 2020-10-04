Officials searching for missing man whose truck was found in Payson Canyon

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials are searching for a missing man whose truck was found near the Grotto trailhead in Payson Canyon.

“Craig Edwin Nielsen, 48, from Payson, was last heard from Sept. 30,” said a tweet from Utah County Sheriff’s Office Sunday afternoon. “His pickup was found near #TheGrottoTrailhead in #PaysonCanyon on Oct. 1. He may be hunting and has not been to work or otherwise seen or heard from.”

Utah County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue teams are searching the area.

Anyone who sees Nielsen or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call UCSO on 801-851-4000.