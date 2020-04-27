Officials searching for missing Millard County teen

MEADOW, Utah, April 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Millard County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 13-year-old girl missing since Sunday morning.

Taline Meguerditchian was last seen in the area of 145 E. 100 South in Meadow, said a news release from Millard County Sheriff’s Office. It is believed she went missing between 4:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Taline may be with her father, Nichan Meguerditchian. The news release said it’s possible the two went to a home in the area of 2147 S. 500 East in Salt Lake City.

The teen is described as Caucasian, 5 feet 2 inches tall and 120 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Taline’s whereabouts is asked to call the Millard County Sheriff’s Office at 435-743-5302.