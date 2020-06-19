Officials searching for missing Santa Clara teen

SANTA CLARA, Utah, June 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials are searching for a missing teen from Santa Clara.

A tweet from Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department said Sadie Delaney, 17, was last seen at her residence on Tuesday at approximately 3 p.m.

Her parents said Sadie left without her required medication.

Sadie is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 135 pounds. She has blue eyes and blond hair with blue streaks, or may be wearing a blond wig.

Anyone who sees Sadie or knows her whereabouts is asked to call the police department on 435-652-1122.